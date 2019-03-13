Ex-police boss defrauds ZRP

AN ex-police boss has been arraigned before the courts for allegedly using the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) account to get his personal car serviced and repaired.

Robert Tendero Masukusa, 47, appeared before Harare magistrate Francis Mapfumo charged with three counts of fraud.

Masukusa was the chief staff officer Transport and Logistics responsible for overseeing all operations in the ZRP and a former senior assistant commissioner.

He was released on free bail and remanded to March 20 for trial.

The court heard that his duties included purchasing, repairing, conducting Boards of Surveys and maintaining records of all ZRP vehicle fleet.

The complainant is ZRP represented by Thomas Mabgwe of Criminal Investigation Department, Special Investigations Unit.

The State alleged that between November 27, 2015 and December 4, 2016 Masukusa took advantage of his position and took his personal car a Mercedes Benz ML320 which he had bought at a ZRP auction for repairs to Zimoco on State account.

It was alleged that ZRP account number 80100010 maintained at Zimoco only caters for repairs done on police vehicles but Masukusa used ZRP 404F number to deceive the company into repairing his car.

It was allegedly discovered that ZRP 404F number was for a police vehicle that had mechanical problems and held at Chitungwiza Police Transport office since August 2014.

On November 27, 2015 Masukusa had the rear shocks of his car renewed and on January 6, 2016 more repairs were done on the car.The court heard that ZRP was prejudiced

$7 147, 56.