Sewer rehab projects near completion

Rehabilitation of Marlborough Sewage Pump is set to be completed soon as pump sets are already being installed.

According to council’s environmental management committee minutes, the rehabilitation is part of the Zimfund Phase 2 projects funded under the African Development Bank (AFDB).

Harare has seven sewage pump stations namely Avonlea, Borrowdale Brooke, Bradfield in Hopley, Budiriro, Chisipite, New Marlborough and North Eastern in Mount Pleasant, which AFDB had contracted Mamford Engineers to enter a joint venture with Sinohydro Corporation to rehabilitate.

“The new pumps would be more efficient than the existing equipment in handling raw sewage at the pump station.

“With completion of the rehabilitation exercise, all sewage would be pumped towards the completely rehabilitated Marlborough ponds for treatment,” read part of the minutes.

The minutes also stated that areas to be served by the pump station include Katsande Road, Red Roofs area and Princess Margaret Road, 1 100 low density residential areas and an estimated population of 6 600 people.

Harare clinched a $237 million deal with Sinohydro Corporation to construct four new sewage treatment plants, as well as rehabilitating and extending existing plants.

The city says the project will increase waste water treatment capacity and quality, reduce sewage spillages and chokes, as well as reduce environmental pollution and outbreaks of diseases. Under Phase 1 of the project, the Chinese firm will expand Crowborough Sewerage Treatment Plant, install supporting pipe work and construct Lydnhurst Sewerage Treatment Plant and rehabilitate existing outfall sewer.

Phase 2 will see the partners upgrade and rehabilitate Firle Sewerage Treatment Plant, as well as the upgrade of Crowborough.