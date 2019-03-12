Ramaphosa jets in

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected in the country last night for the third session of the Zimbabwe-South Africa Bi-National Commission, which kicked off in Harare last week and he is expected to open new business lines for Zimbabwe.

Ramaphosa, who leads the continent’s second largest economy is today expected to grace the Bi-National Commission (BNC) official opening.

The South African president was also expected to be accompanied by a high-powered delegation, which includes ministers Lindiwe Sisulu (International Relations and Cooperation), Siyabonga Cwele (Home Affairs) and Blade Nzimande (Transport).

According to the South African government, during the BNC, the two Heads of State will review the bilateral cooperation between the two countries as well as review progress made with the implementation of at least 45 bilateral agreements that have so far been signed between the two countries.

“Trade cooperation between the two countries is at a high level to the extent that South African exports to Zimbabwe in 2018, amounted to approximately R30,8 billion, while imports from Zimbabwe amounted to approximately R3,6 billion, thus placing Zimbabwe among South Africa’s top trading partners on the continent,” South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation, said.

Information ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana said the BNC meeting will discuss key areas including the trade integration and memorandums of understanding (MoUs).

He further said Zimbabwe has suffered years of economic decline owing to economic sanctions imposed by western nations, which has seen it being left behind in terms of development as some industries have shut down over the years.