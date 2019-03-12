Ex-Vic Falls mayor  remanded in custody

Former Victoria Falls mayor Sifiso Mpofu, arrested in an evening raid last week and found in possession of raw ivory, was over the weekend remanded in custody.

Mpofu, 42 who was also found in possession of a loaded pistol tucked in his waistband was arrested alongside two of his accomplices Milton Sibindi, 47 and Phathiso Sibindi, 49.

The trio appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Rangarirai Gakanje on Saturday facing charges of violating Section 82(1) of the Parks and Wildlife General Regulations Statutory Instrument 362/1990, as read with section 128(b) of the Parks and Wildlife Act, which criminalises unlawful possession of raw ivory.

The trio who are being represented by Thulani Nkala of Dube and Nkala Legal Practitioners were not asked to plead and were remanded in custody to March 22.

Eleven elephant tusks were recovered from the former mayor’s home during the raid. The police are yet to give the total street value of the tusks, but Zimparks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo has since indicated that the tusks weighed 120kg.