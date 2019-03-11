Women face,  policy challenges

Women’s Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence (Walpe) says women in Zimbabwe are finding it hard to participate in the public sphere and seek elected public office.

The organisation said it commemorated this year’s International Women’s Day on the back of regression in women representation in leadership positions at Parliamentary and local authority levels as well as in the private sector.

“According to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec), of the 210 Parliamentary seats, 29 women (13.8 percent of total were directly elected in the 2013 election, the figure dropped to 26 (12.3 percent) during the July 2018 elections. In the local government elections, the percentage of female councillors dropped from 16 percent in 2013 to 13,3 percent in 2018.

“This is a worrying trend which shows that Zimbabwe is far from attaining the Sustainable Development Goal 5 and Section 56 of the Constitution which provide for gender equality.”

Research by Walpe has found that women on one side suffer challenges related to institutional and policy challenges and, on the other, cultural challenges of patriarchy and stereotyping.