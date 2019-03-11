Tasha Kays follows in dad's footsteps

Budding songstress Violet Kasinganeti, daughter to former Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo’s saxophonist Lorrence ‘‘Captain Loftaz’’ Kasinganeti, is following in her father’s footsteps.

Unlike her legendary father, Violet whose stage name is Tasha Kays, has joined the industry as a vocalist.

The 24-year-old singer is determined to make a name for herself in the music industry and has engaged the services of established singers; Trevor Dongo and dancehall songstress Lipsy Chitimbe.

With Trevor D, Tasha has released the song Nguva Yareba, with a message of love which she says she specialises in while her duet with Lipsy is titled Ndingatyei which is a gospel-themed song and gaining viewership on YouTube.

Tasha Kays says she is versatile and comfortable with several genres, hence working with Lipsy and Trevor D was easy for her.

Tasha said more music is coming from her with another track coming in few weeks.

“I’m currently releasing singles and so far two are out. I did one with Lipsy and the other with Trevor Dongo. A third track Ndotarisa will be out in two weeks,” she said.

“I’m comfortable with any style. I can do hip-hop, with Trevor it was an RnB track and this one with Lipsy is Afro type and it was not difficult for me to adapt,” she added.

She said currently she is focusing on growing her catalogue.

“An album will come but for now I’m doing singles. I have to grow my list and make the music known,” Tasha said.

Though her father inspired her in many ways, the rising star also drives some inspirations from popular musicians such as Janet Manyowa, Ammara Brown, Jah Prayzah and Chris Brown among others.