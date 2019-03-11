'Judicial officers  overwhelmed'

Acting chief magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi says judicial officers are quite stretched in terms of the number of cases that they are dealing with in court.

Speaking recently at the swearing-in of two magistrates — Mitchel Tinotenda Mutasa and Notebulgah Muchineripi — Mtevedzi said this was an effort to beef up magisterial manpower.

He said the two magistrates are part of the 60 Judicial Services Commission (JSC) recruited in September last year.

“You will appreciate that we have always complained about the shortage of magistrates. Our judicial officers were quite stretched in terms of the number of cases that they are dealing with in court because of the recruitment freeze....”

Speaking to journalists after the swearing-in ceremony, Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi said the two women magistrates will go a long way in easing the manpower demand for magistrates.