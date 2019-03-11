Judgment in Veritas  appeal reserved

The Supreme Court has reserved ruling in a case in which Veritas, a parliamentary and civic rights watchdog, is appealing against a decision by the High Court to dismiss its application to conduct voter education.

Last year, High Court judge Owen Tagu refused to delve into the merits of Veritas’ application, arguing the organisation had brought the matter before the court on a “wrong form”.

This prompted Veritas to approach the Supreme Court seeking to have its case heard on merits and be allowed to carry out voter education in Zimbabwe.

However, Supreme Court judges Anne-Marie Gowora, Antonia Guvava and Chinembiri Bhunu recently reserved ruling after hearing arguments from the lawyers representing the organisation, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and the Justice ministry.

Making submissions, Tererai Mafukidze — who is representing Veritas — told the court that Tagu misdirected himself by dismissing the organisation’s application based on technicalities without looking at the merits of the case as a constitutional matter.

Veritas is challenging various sections of the Electoral Act, on the basis that they are not in line with the Constitution.