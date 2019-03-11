Davido for King98 album launch

Nigerian star Davido will grace King98’s debut studio album launch set for May 1 in Harare.

King98 who is one of the youngest hip-hop musicians in the country has invited internationally-acclaimed music stars Davido and South Africa’s Nasty C, to spice up his Wingate Golf Club event.

The studio album is titled Francesca.

“We will be live at King98 Francesca album launch on May 1, at Wingate Golf Club in Pomona, Harare with my brother Nasty C and King98 and make sure you guys come up…,” said Davido.

Apart from Davido and Nasty C, King98 whose real name is Ngonidzashe Dondo, will also be supported by local musicians in form of ExQ, Nadia Nakai, Tammy Moyo, Shashl, Union 5 and DJ Silence Dosh among others.

Francesca is King98’s mother hence the album contains some songs dedicated to her.

Davido previously collaborated with King98 on the song No Bad Vibes which was recorded last year and the video was shot in Nigeria.

King98 said he chose hip-hop genre because that’s where he belongs.

“I chose hip-hop genre because that’s where I can fully express myself and it gives me the desire and passion to keep fighting in life,” King98 said.

King98 who believes he will be a powerhouse in African music in the next five years already shared the stage with Davido in Nigeria last year (on December 27).

Last year, King98 shared the stage with Nasty C courtesy of Impala Car Rental’s ‘Change a Life Concert’ held at the same venue in Harare.