'Command Agric biggest  source of wheat, maize'

Command Agriculture programme has saved the country for the past three years as it has become the biggest source of local wheat and maize, Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (Gmaz) has said.

Speaking in Bulawayo recently at a gala exhibition dinner that was meant to showcase millers’ products and create a platform for engagement and interaction, Gmaz chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara said they have now stepped up contract farming activities as they aim to yield in excess of 100 000 metric tonnes of wheat every year for the next three years.

“Let me assure you of continued and stable supplies of maize meal and other related products we produce. Strenuous efforts are being exerted to normalise flour supplies.

“We are here to register to you that the milling industry is ready, willing and able to be your suppliers and allies as you commence the process of rebuilding in terms of restocking and replacement of capital equipment wantonly destroyed and looted during the disturbances of January 2019. We salute the resilience of those affected but keen to resume business,” said Musarara.

He added that following the announcement of Government’s intervention, Gmaz decided to host the exhibition and reconnect with customers.

“The milling sector has enjoyed tremendous support from retailers in this precious Metropolitan Province of Bulawayo. Many retailers have proved to be honest and consistent in their dealings with millers. We are nothing without you our customers. Your role in providing us the key link with the consumers is immeasurable.”

Musarara said in the previous disturbances, the milling sector lost nearly $3 000 000 worth of stock, largely stocks that were on consignment in shops but yet to be paid, loss arising from non-productivity for nearly seven days.

“And also our stocks from our own premises were looted.”