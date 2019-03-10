Zim actresses shine overseas

There was cheer in local showbiz circles this past week as two of Zimbabwe’s outstanding actresses did the country proud by presenting accolades at prestigious awards ceremonies.

United States-based Danai Gurira and South Africa-based Mbo Mahocs were shining on the podium as guest presenters at some prestigious awards ceremonies, hence raising the country’s flag high.

One of Zimbabwe’s celebrated actresses and playwrights Gurira last month graced the big stage as she was one of the presenters at this year’s 91st Academy Awards ceremony commonly known as the Oscars.

The big event by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and sciences honoured the best films of 2018.

The ceremony took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on February 25.

The star of Oscar-winner Black Panther looked dazzling as she walked on the red carpet in a beautiful gold gown by Brock Collection.

At the event, it was a star-studded line-up as Danai was joined by fellow Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan, Pharrell Williams, Tyler Perry, Samuel L. Jackson, Jenifer Lopez and a host of other notable personalities.

While everyone looked amazing, Danai’s look was elegant and fashion forward.

Her light pink dress was designed by Gabriela Heast with Sergio Rossi shoes.

Her jewellery was by Messika and her clutch came from Roger Vivier.

Danai was born in Grinnel, Iowa in the US.

She moved to Zimbabwe with her family when she was five years old.

She attended and graduated from Dominican Convent High School, a private Catholic school in Harare, Zimbabwe.

In 2001 she received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minnesota in the US.

Danai proceeded to do her Masters and received a Master of Fine Arts degree in Theatre from Tisch School of Arts, New York University.

She speaks Shona, Xhosa, English and French fluently.

Gurira resides in Los Angeles, California and spends regular time in New York City.

As Gurira was shining in the US, South Africa-based Zimbabwean actress, fashionista, fashion editor and vibrant television host Mahocs was dazzling at this year’s 13th South African Film and Television awards (SAFTAS) held at the Sun City on March 2.

She had the honour of presenting the last and biggest award at the ceremony — Best Telenovela/ Soapie award alongside fellow actor Andikle Gumbi.

The SAFTAS also known as the Golden Horns are an annual South African awards ceremony hosted by the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) to honour creative excellence in the local film and television industry.

Only South African citizens are eligible for the award.

Mboniso Mahonondo popularly known as Mbo Mahocs was persuaded by her parents to study Architectural studies at the Bulawayo Polytechnic.

Now based in South Africa, she, however didn’t give up her pursuit to join the arts.

The former presenter of ZBC’s Thatha Wena left Bulawayo for Johannesburg about three years ago.

Her big break was starring as Chichi in 2018 on the South African prime time soapy Scandal which airs weekdays on South African television station eTV.