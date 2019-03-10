Zifa renews Chidzambwa's contract

The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) executive committee yesterday unanimously agreed to extend Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa’s contract at their board meeting in the capital.

Chidzambwa has been working without a contract after it expired last year December, but following yesterday’s board meeting, the Zifa executive committee agreed to let the veteran gaffer continue as the head coach.

And while Zifa officials were not keen to disclose the duration of his new contract the Daily News on Sunday understands it was extended by another year while other members of the technical department will continue to work on a game contract.

Apart from Chidzambwa, the Zifa executive committee also roped in former Black Rhinos coach Nesbert Saruchera to become Tonderai Ndiraya’s second assistant coach for the Warriors Under-23 team, while Charles Mukaronda is the new team manager following the demise of Kisdo Matsika.

The association noted preparations for the Warriors’ do-or-die clash against Congo at the National Sports Stadium later this month are “progressing smoothly” adding that “there is a noticeable progress in the purchase of online tickets for the qualifier.

While Zifa was not prepared to release the number of tickets purchased to date, the Daily News on Sunday understands more than

15 000 tickets have already been sold.

“Of course we are still waiting for the exact figure of the number of tickets that have been sold so far but what I can tell you is that the response is overwhelming,” Zifa president Felton Kamambo told the Daily News on Sunday yesterday.

The Zifa president also reminded fans to take note of the gates they are supposed to use as prescribed on their tickets to avoid inconveniences on matchday.

The association has already put the tickets for the crucial tie on sale with fans intending to watch the Warriors’ tie having to dig deep into their pockets for as much as $200 for the VVIP ticket.

The VVIP ticket rose four-fold from the previous price of $50 when Zimbabwe hosted Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the last home match in October last year.

Entrance fees to the bays 15-18 also rose from $10 to $50, while the cheapest ticket for the rest of the ground will be $10.

Chidzambwa last week named a 28-member provisional squad for their crunch Afcon qualifier tie against Congo where he retained the bulk of the players he has been using during this campaign.

Chidzambwa’s charges need at least a draw to seal their qualification as a defeat against Congo at home will see the Warriors bow out on head-to-head basis should the other match between Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Liberia produce a winner.

All the four teams in Group G —Zimbabwe, Liberia, DRC and Congo — still have a chance of qualifying for the tournament.

Zimbabwe top Group G with eight points ahead of Liberia, who have seven points, while DRC and Congo-Brazzaville are sitting at six and five points.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: George Chigova (Polokwane City), Edmore Sibanda (Witbank Spurs), Petros Mhari (FC Platinum)

Defenders: Devine Lunga (Golden Arrows), Marshal Munetsi (Orlando Pirates), Teenage Hadebe (Kaizer Chiefs), Alec Mudimu (CEFN Druids), Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest), Jimmy Dzingai (Power Dynamos), Ronald Pfumbidzai (Bloemfontein Celtic), Godknows Murwira (FC Platinum)

Midfielders: Tafadzwa Kutinyu (Azam), Richard Hachiro (Herentals), Marvellous Nakamba (Club Brugge), Kuda Mahachi (Orlando Pirates), Leeroy Mavunga (Yadah Stars), Knowledge Musona (Sporting Lokeren), Ovidy Karuru (AmaZulu), Butholezwe Ncube (AmaZulu), Kelvin Lunga (SV Ridinghausen), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Danny Phiri (Golden Arrows), Talent Chawapihwa (AmaZulu)

Strikers: Tino Kadewere (Le Havre AC), Evans Rusike (Supersport United), Admiral Muskwe (Leicester City), Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows), Abbas Amidu (Arar FC)