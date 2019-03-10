HCC should revise its parking laws

Dissappointed motorist  •  10 March 2019 12:34PM  •  0 comments

EDITOR — On Tuesday I was  driving  from Marondera to Bulawayo in my Honda Fit.  Around 11 am, I arrived in the Sun-shine City of Harare.

 I decided to check on my relative at the Trust Towers Building along Samora Machel Avenue. I properly parked my car along Samora Machel Avenue directly opposite the Trust Towers building.  

I looked for the parking marshall but could not see one and decided to dash to the Trust Towers. After about 10 minutes I dashed back to my car. The plan was to arrive in Bulawayo before 3.30pm. I had a very crucial meeting. Upon getting into my car and to my utter shock and horror the right front wheel was under clamp. I tried to investigate why a whole city council would resort to such a draconian measure. 

To my dismay the parking marshal appeared and told me that I had parked without a pre- paid ticket. I tried reasoning with her but she referred me to Traffalga Court were I tried to explain  that did not see any parking marshall the time I arrived and decided that I would pay the 2RTGS dollar when I come back. The officers at Trafalgar Court could not even understand me despite the fact that I told them I was a Bulawayo resident as evidenced with my City of Bulawayo parking disk 

I had properly parked my car without crossing any lines of my parking box

I was told I had to pay 57RTGS dollars for my car to be released. 

I felt my fundamental rights as listed in the freedom charter were being curtailed .

I suggest that Harare City Council increase the number of parking marshals.

They need to stop the practise of clamping vehicles, it is primitive and reminiscent of the spikes era.

