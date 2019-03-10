ED pleads for sanctions removal

Staff Writer  •  10 March 2019 1:49PM  •  3 comments

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has pleaded with the United States of America (USA) to remove sanctions arguing that they were not what the country fought for during the liberation struggle.

He was speaking at the burial of the late army brigadier-general Emilio Munemo who died on Sunday from a short illness and was declared a national hero. Munemo is revered as one of the founders of the Chitepo School of Ideology.

Mnangagwa’s sanctions plea comes as the USA extended sanctions on the country last week for another year.

“I am aware that as I make this exhortation, the American government has renewed sanctions against us. We call for the unconditional removal of the illegal, spiteful and completely unjustified sanctions on our country which continue to violate the basic human rights of our people.

“We fought for peace, we believe in peace and we do not pose any type of threat to any country in the world,” Mnangagwa said.

Mnangagwa and his senior government colleagues were recently given a stay of execution by the European Union (EU), which last month decided against hitting the country’s under-pressure ‘‘new dispensation’’ with fresh sanctions.

This comes as Trump had last year raised hopes that his government could finally end nearly two decades of frosty relations between the USA and Zimbabwe — after he sent a powerful delegation to Harare to engage with Mnangagwa, ahead of the country’s historic elections.

Meanwhile, the president described the late Munemo as a reservoir of knowledge on the ethos and ideology of the liberation struggle.

“…Munemo was a mobiliser and reservoir of knowledge on the ethos, history, norms and values of the liberation struggle. The late national hero served the country with loyalty and distinction,” he said.

The President challenged researchers to take a leaf from Munemo to be catalysts in instilling a new and patriotic mind-set in learners. “I challenge educators in the country to draw lessons from Cde Munemo and to inculcate a new mindset in our learners, a mind-set that is patriotic,” the President said.

Comments (3)

….unjustified sanctions...….which violate the basic human rights of our people..!!!! Really? What about the crackdown of freedom of speech, freedom of gathering, freedom to demonstrate and the murder of 17 individuals who were either demonstrating or just bystanders. Double talk and lies from ZANUPF

Is that so? - 10 March 2019

'unjustified sanctions' the message bleated by every dictator.... Ask the 20k+ murdered during the Gukurahundi if they feel 'liberated'... Oh wait a minute you can't. And who is calling for the removal of sanctions? None other than one of the main perpetrators of the slaughter. There is certainly a need for the rains to wash away the zpf scum that have been slowly grinding Zim into the dirt whilst attempting to milk every cent possible rom a husk of a country.

dr dre - 10 March 2019

eh ED which of the values of liberation gives Zanu pf power over even what are described as state enterprises. Not every tax payer supports zanu pf perhaps the laws should be changed so that zanu pf collects tax only from those benefiting from the daily diatribes against every opposition party esp in "state" media. These are some of the reasons zidera is in place. You brought very insufficient freedom if the BS we're witnessing is your best.

Sagitarr - 10 March 2019

