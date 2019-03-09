Zim Red Cross engages schools

Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) through the School Risk Assessment (SRA) is engaging schools in the participatory understanding on hazards and risks that can affect the safety and wellbeing of students and staff.

The SRA is a process of self-reflection and learning led by the members of the student community itself; placing a strong focus on the views and expectations of the students regardless of their age.

This action is implemented by ZRCS, with the support of the Finnish Red Cross, British Red Cross, the World Food Programme and the European Union-Humanitarian Aid.

ZRCS secretary-general Maxwell Phiri said the SRA which is being implemented in Mangwe District will allow the schools to later design well-informed School Disaster Risk Reduction Plan and Contingency Plans.

“The proposed SRA methodology stipulates three levels of analysis; a first conducted by the students, a second conducted by the members of the School Disaster Risk Management Committee (SDRRMC), and a third conducted by technical government agencies. The outputs of the three levels of analysis will make up the SRA report,” said Phiri.

The SRA process will highlight three aspects of school life: “Analysis of risks and hazards is not limited to the school premises but will also include issues that can take place in the students’ home communities or in the journey between their home and the schools.

“Analysis of risks is not only limited to those posed by natural hazards. A wider understanding of risk reduction and resilience building will be taking place, including the consideration of societal risks. “In all stages of the assessment, ZRCS will encourage particular attention in the analysis of needs of children with disabilities and other special needs,” said Phiri.

The ZRCS secretary-general said upon completion and analysis of the SRA tools, each school will produce a school risk assessment report. The drafting of the report will be responsibility of the trained facilitator and the school headmaster, with the support of ZRCS.

In order to complement the assessment outputs from the students and members of the SDRRMC, ZRCS will engage with relevant technical agencies to carry out more specialised evaluation of specific thematics that directly affect the safety and wellbeing of the students and staff.