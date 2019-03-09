UN hails Zim for cutting number of new HIV infections

Nokuthaba Nkomo  •  9 March 2019 10:55AM  •  0 comments

Zimbabwe has cut the number of new HIV infections by 49 percent in eight years, according to data from the UN programme on HIV/Aids (UNAids).

This came out during the recent conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) in Seattle in the United States of America that ran from March 4 to 7 2019.
UNAids said since 2010, new HIV infections in Zimbabwe have decreased by 49 percent and Aids-related deaths have decreased by 45 percent.

Zimbabwe has one of the highest numbers of infected people in the sub-region with 1,2 million with HIV, the world body said. 
UNAids called on Zimbabwe to continue “ensuring that all people living with HIV have immediate access to antiretroviral therapy, the correct and consistent use of male or female condoms, starting having sex at an older age, having fewer partners, voluntary medical male circumcision, and the use of pre-exposure prophylaxis for people at higher risk of HIV infection.” — Nokuthaba Nkomo

