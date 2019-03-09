Ex-Vic Falls mayor arrested

BULAWAYO - Sifiso Mpofu — the former mayor for Victoria Falls — was arrested in an evening raid on Thursday for allegedly possessing 11 pieces of raw ivory.He was arrested along with two of his compatriots Milton Sibindi, 47, and Phathiso Sibindi aged 49.

They were taken to Victoria Falls Police Station where a docket was opened under RRB number 3893506. The trio were detained overnight and were expected to appear in court yesterday. According to a police internal memo gleaned by the Daily News, Mpofu, 42, was also found in possession of a loaded pistol tucked in into the waistband of his pants.

The firearm which belongs to the former mayor has a registration certificate that expires in 2022, the memo noted. It is also reported that a further search was done in the house and two more pieces of raw marked ivory were discovered, bringing the total of ivory pieces to 11.

The street value of the ivory could not be established immediately.

“On March 7 information was received from a reliable source to the effect that the accused persons were in possession of ivory in Victoria Falls,” reads part of the police’s internal memo.

“At 10pm of the same day, the team comprising CID MFFU, SU and Parks and Wildlife reacted to the tip off and pounced on the accused at his house number 5449 Mkhosana, Victoria Falls where they arrested the three accused persons and recovered nine pieces of raw ivory.”

The memo further noted that: “a pistol Astra Falcon, Calibre, 32, SN 1207144 loaded with three rounds was recovered from Mpofu’s waist.” Mpofu, a senior Zanu PF official, became the mayor for the MDC dominated resort town of Victoria Falls in 2013. His surprise election as mayor forced the MDC to suspend three of its councillors whom it accused of selling out by voting for a Zanu PF official.

The suspended MDC officials were suspected of taking bribes from Mpofu.