ED sets up inter-ministerial political reform committee President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday set up an inter-ministerial committee to lead political, electoral and legislative reforms in line with recommendations of the Motlanthe Commission of Inquiry into the August 1, 2018 post-election violence.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said the 8-member inter-ministerial committee has been charged with carrying out the reforms that would provide legal backing to the country’s economic and social opening.

Ziyambi said government was addressing concerns raised by the commission, chaired by former South African president Kgalema Motlanthe, in presentations handed to Mnangagwa after wrapping up public hearings. At least six people were killed in the deadly shootings, while a seventh person died in a stampede, shortly after the landmark elections in Zimbabwe.

The Motlanthe Commission’s summary recommendations included compensation for all victims of violence, and dependants of the deceased; enforcement of Code of Conduct for political parties and candidates; a stop to hate speech, electoral reforms, better law enforcement and national healing and reconciliation that must include a multi-party reconciliation initiative, including youths and with national and international mediation, to be established to address the root causes of the post-election violence.

Ziyambi told a news conference yesterday Mnangagwa had set up the “inter-ministerial special taskforce” to internalise the recommendations. “The special taskforce will be guided by the following terms of reference: to accelerate implementation of political, electoral and legislative reforms aimed at deepening the country’s democratic processes as well as the ease of doing business reforms; and to address the issues arising from the reports by the 2018 election observer missions as well as the findings of the Motlante Commission,” he told reporters.

He said the taskforce has him as chairperson, Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo is the deputy chair. It also includes Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube, Home Affairs minister Cain Mathema, Industry and Commerce minister Mangaliso Ndlovu, minister of State for Security in the President’s Office Owen Ncube and Attorney-General Prince Machaya.

“As we move to consolidate our democracy, we would want to thank all the local and foreign observers that gave their reports on the July 30, 2018 harmonised elections. “Observers act as a form of quality assurance and their recommendations are taken seriously by government.

“We acknowledge and appreciate all positive feedback. Fair criticism and suggested areas of improvement are taken seriously because they can only make us a better democracy,” Ziyambi said.