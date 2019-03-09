Churches call for end to US sanctions against Zim

Zimbabwe Amalgamated Council of Churches (Zacc) has called for a halt to what it called “brutal” US sanctions, saying the measures — extended by one year this week — disadvantaged ordinary Zimbabweans.

The sanctions regime threatens “vulnerable groups and women” who are “suffering and the future of our youths is bleak because of these measures. “Investors are not coming into the country because businesses believe that naturally the political risk in the country is very high.

They believe that our space is very dangerous because of those sanctions. “A commission has to be set up to calculate how much has been lost under the sanctions because we need to be compensated for the damage that has been caused,” Zacc head of media Davison Gomo told a news conference Thursday.

The call for an immediate end to the sanctions comes as US President Donald Trump on Monday extended by one year targeted measures against Zimbabwe saying that the new government’s policies continue to pose an “unusual and extraordinary” threat to Washington’s foreign policy.

The global community has been ramping up the pressure on the isolated country after it used lethal force to crush fuel price hike protests in January that results in the killings of almost two dozen people.