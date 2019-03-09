Cassava unveils cross border money service

Cassava Fintech South Africa, a member of the Econet Group, has launched an enhanced cross-border money transfer service from South Africa to the rest of Africa.

Cassava Fintech International group chief executive Darlington Mandivenga said that although the remittances space has a number of players, Cassava is not “just another player”. “We do things differently and have grown our business by responding quickly to market needs,” he said.

According to Mandivenga, what they offer is informed by what customers want and they know through research that they want more than just the ability to send and receive money. Cassava has a track record of developing and scaling fintech services including mobile money, mobile micro-insurance, payments, and digital banking.

The technology firm’s value proposition has unique bolt-on services such as the Cassava Home Wallet and the Breadwinner services which offer remitting customer benefits that are not offered by its competitors. The Home Wallet service enables customers to open mobile money wallets in their countries of origin and send money into these wallets from anywhere in the world.

These funds can be used to perform all mobile money wallet functions as if the customer was back home, including paying utility bills, buying groceries for loved ones, or paying school fees. This decreases the risk of abuse and the use of funds for purposes other than what the sender had intended, which is a major challenge in most African markets.

The Breadwinner service is death benefit cover that pays out benefits to a customer’s designated beneficiary in their country of origin should the customer pass away. This benefit is available at no additional cost to the customer provided they use the Cassava remittance service consistently over a period of time.

Chief operations officer for Cassava Fintech South Africa Mutsa Sibanda said the company “believe that we have an unmatched end-to-end cross border money transfer service for this massive market”.

“Our strategy includes pervasive distribution through strong local partnerships both locally and in the receiving markets.

In South Africa we have partnered with a leading national retailer with over 1 500 outlets and merchant aggregators who have a combined footprint of more than 160 000 formal and informal outlets that include spaza shops,” added Sibanda.

Cassava Fintech provides unparalleled access to over 200 million mobile money wallets and 100 million bank accounts across Africa which provide last mile access for remittances from South Africa, EU and the UK.

The Cassava Group also offers international remittance services to all African countries under the brand name Cassava Remit Limited in the UK.