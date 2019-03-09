BCC runs out of water treatment chemicals

Jeffrey Muvundusi  •  9 March 2019 11:02AM  •  0 comments

BULAWAYO- The city council here is fast running out of water treatment chemicals as biting foreign currency shortages continue to weigh heavily on the local authority’s day-to-day operations.

This is the second time in less than two months that crucial chemicals such as ammonia, aluminium sulphate, chlorine and polyelectrolyte have caused a headache to the city fathers.
The latest council report indicate that the city has less than a month’s supply of ammonia, used to assist chlorine in the disinfection process of water.   

“Ammonia is at critically low levels with stocks lasting less than a month but requisitions and orders have been done and stations are awaiting delivery. Aluminium Sulphate, HTH stocks are enough for over two months. Chlorine is at critical 1-week supply,” read the latest minutes of the future water supplies and water action committee report.

Councillor Rodney Jele noted that there was need for forward planning regarding water issues. — 

