Partying with women in mind

Today is Women’s Day and musicians have given the gents opportunity to spoil their women in commemoration of the day with a number of showcases. Ladies enjoy yourselves by attending any event of your choice.

Macheso, Baba Harare share stage

Sungura giant Alick Macheso will tonight be in action at one of his favourite hunting grounds Pamuzinda along Bulawayo road.

He will share the stage with popular jiti musician Baba Harare. After this outing, tomorrow they will be together again at Tanza Centre in Chitungwiza.

Ricky Fire, Guspy in Marondera

Dancehall singers Ricky Fire and Guspy Warrior will tomorrow showcase their chanting prowess at Club Werras in Marondera.

Boss Werras said all is in place for the veterans’ show.

Club Werras has become a home of entertainment in the Mash East town hosting several entertainers.

Mukanya at Pakare Paye

Veteran Chimurenga musician Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo will tonight perform at Nyamakwere Garden in Mutoko.

Tomorrow, he honours the late superstar Oliver Mtukudzi with a gig at Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton.

He completes the weekend with a family show at Zebra Village in Mbare. He will be with Progress Chipfumo at all the gigs.

Sulu back at Long Cheng Plaza

Dendera musician Suluman Chimbetu will tonight return to his favourite hunting ground Long Cheng Plaza in Belvedere with a performance at Food Nest.

Young Igwe in Ruwa

Peter Moyo will tomorrow stage a special gig at Prime in Ruwa.

“We have one gig this weekend at Prime Ruwa. This is a must-attend as we showcase some new styles,” he said.

Jah Prayzah at Jongwe Corner

CoNtemporary musician Jah Prayzah returns to the capital with a massive family show on Sunday at Jongwe Corner in Hatfield. He will be supported by Mbeu.

Green Lion in town

Renowned American sound system Green Lion Crew is in town for a special gig at the Harare Gardens tomorrow.

They will be supported by locals Judgment Yard, Godfather Templeman and several others.

Modelling night at Red Café

Red Café Harare will tonight play host to models to a special Modelling Night. On Saturday DJ Dee Knife will entertain patrons at this joint.

Mbeu dates PaHuku

Budding crooner Mbeu and his Mhodzi Tribe ensemble will tonight entertain followers at Club Vicious PaHuku in Hillside.

Tariro neGitare at Alliance

SONGSTRESS Tariro neGitare will tonight entertain patrons at Alliance Francaise in the capital.

She will be supported by Zinarayah, a new female outfit and Amy and the Calamities.

According to Tariro, this is a show not-to-miss as they celebrate Women’s Day in style.

Mookomba in double concert

Musical group Mokoomba will tomorrow stage a double concert at Alliance Francaise Harare. The first concert starts at 4pm and the other at 8pm.

Maestro Saturday entertainment

Harare’s upmarket Maestro Restaurant Lounge and Bar will tomorrow provide entertainment to their patrons with DJs on rotation. DJ Naida, King Her and House of Killian will take care of patrons.

So Profound @ Reps Theatre

Music and poetry lovers are in for a treat today at Reps Theatre with a performance by So Profound, courtesy of Speak Soul.

Hustler’s Market @ Moto Republik

Moto Republik will tomorrow present the Hustler’s Market and according to organisers it is good vibes only.

Jam Tree Friday entertainment

Jam Tree will tonight host Fiddelicious Final Performance. They will be followed by Tinashe Makura and DJ Rob Macson taking patrons late into the night. It is free entry.

Pablo’z Royal Fridays

Tonight is the Pablo’z Royal Fridays at Pabloz Club and VIP in Borrowdale.

Tonight is the Free Resurrection Shots night.

Free entry and dress code is just smart casual.