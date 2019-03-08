Man replaces late Tsvangirai with estate executors in $50k suit

MUTARE - The late MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai’s estate executors have taken over a $50 000 lawsuit in the High Court in which a Harare man is demanding that principal amount from the late former trade unionist.

The man is claiming $50 000 for the role he claimed he played in stitching up a coalition deal for the opposition president ahead of the 2013 general elections. Initially, Moreprecision Muzadzi, had cited the late Tsvangirai, his brother Richard as well as MDC vice president Morgen Komichi as the respondents.

However, the High Court has since granted an order by consent allowing the late Tsvangirai to be replaced by his estate executors Innocent Chagonda and Charles Maunga. “It is ordered by consent that: plaintiff (Muzadzi) is hereby granted leave to substitute late Morgan R. Tsvangirai with executors,” High Court judge Neville Wamambo ruled.

In his founding affidavit Muzadzi alleged that in January 2013, Tsvangirai agreed to engage him and his partner, Kisinoti Mukwazhe, to negotiate with opposition party leaders not to contest the 2013 Zimbabwe general elections, but support the now late leader’s presidential bid.

“Plaintiff and partner successfully negotiated with Simba Makoni, Dumiso Dabengwa, Margret Dongo and 15 others to support Tsvangirai’s presidential candidature,” the High Court heard.

Working hand in hand with the defendants, Muzadzi and his partner reportedly succeeded in this project which they code-named One Zimbabwe.

“On April 20, 2013, Komichi took the plaintiff and his partner to Morgan Tsvangirai’s house to submit the successful project. Tsvangirai was happy about the project and endorsed it,” the court heard. Muzadzi further told the court that the late former MDC leader then appointed his technical team to draft a memorandum of understanding with him and his partner to tie up the project and draft the bill.

“Plaintiff and his partner gave Komichi the bill which was $7 800 each and two vehicles, for services rendered to Morgan Tsvangirai,” the court was told. “Manasa Tsvangirai then proposed to give the plaintiff and partner two Nissan NP200 vehicles which he said would come from the Czech Republic Embassy. However, he eventually asked from the Australian Embassy.”

Despite demand, Muzadzi said that the defendants have refused to pay the said amount to him.

He told the High Court that when he asked for the payment, he was physically abused and now demands $50 000 as compensation.