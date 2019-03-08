Magistrate reserves judgment in Mandiwanzira's Con-Court request

HARARE - A Harare magistrate reserved ruling yesterday on a request to have former Cabinet minister Supa Mandiwanzira’s graft case referred to the Constitutional Court (Con-Court). This was after Mandiwanzira’s lawyer Thembinkosi Magwaliba advised the court that an urgent chamber application had been set down for a hearing in the High Court which had a bearing on proceedings of the lower court.

“It does not help the court to move in haste. It is prudent that we wait and get guidance from the honourable judge,” Harare regional magistrate Elijah Makomo ruled. Mandiwanzira is accused of criminal abuse of office after he allegedly engaged a South African firm,

Megawatt Company, to provide services to NetOne without going to tender. He is also accused of appointing his personal assistant, Tawanda Chinembiri to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe board.

According to the State papers, Megawatt is jointly owned by Liu Xiadong and Blue Nightingale where Mandziwanzira is a director.

It is alleged that Mandiwanzira subsequently engaged Megawatt to review pricing made by Huawei without going to tender.