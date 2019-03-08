Jonga wins Shangai  contest, turns pro

Top Zimbabwean female bodybuilder Regina Jonga emerged the overall winner of the Tera Inter-Continental 2019 WFF Pro Am Championship in Shangai, China yesterday and subsequently waved goodbye to amateur bodybuilding.



Jonga overcame stiff challenge in a six-member line-up in the women extreme category to be crowned champion.

Following her victory early yesterday morning, she was presented with a gold medal, trophy and a pro-card.

A pro-card is a professional card which means the athlete is now regarded as a professional by the respective federation.

She joins an illustrious list of other top local women bodybuilders with pro-card such as Carla King (WBFF), Tarryn Heather (WBFF) and Mitchelle Fortman IFBB Elite League.

“I’m excited, this was my first time competing at this level and I’m very grateful to Iron Lion Nutrition and Supplements for coming on board providing me with the air ticket, accommodation and registration fees for me to be able to stand head and shoulders above the rest on a global stage. It is a dream come true,” Jonga told the Daily News from China yesterday.

“This is a victory for local bodybuilding, victory for Zimbabwe and my fellow sisters and above all victory for Africa, if ever this is a dream, I wouldn’t really want to wake up honestly. It was a tough competition, bodybuilders here gave me a good run for my money but through God’s grace I managed to come out tops.”

National Federation of Zimbabwe Bodybuilding and Fitness secretary-general Quiet Shangai said it is victory for the fitness industry.

“It’s good for the industry. It will definitely attract more women into the sport. It will take a very long time to have another Regina Jonga. She has won almost everything from Novice Zimbabwe to Arnolds Classic and now another international trophy. We are humbled to be part of her development,” said Shangai.

Jonga’s story would not have been complete without the intervention of local company Iron Lion Nutrition and Supplements who came to her aid at the last hour.

She was badly in need of air ticket and accommodation which the company through their managing director Cornlius Rudziva gladly obliged to cover all the costs as well as registration fees and her up-keep while in China.

“As you may have known, one of the major pursuits we had over her was the issue of having a pro-card and I’m happy that she’s now a licensed professional bodybuilder in Zimbabwe and bear in mind that she’s the first ever black woman to attain a professional bodybuilding licence,” Rudziva said.

“The athlete will spend additional nights in China after she was invited to participate in tomorrow’s pro bodybuilders contest.

“They have seen that whatever she is, she is good enough…she came first overall and then they have asked her to come and compete on Saturday against the pros…within 24 hours of getting a pro-card and she is ready to fight for the next level,” added Rudziva.

Jonga is excited about competing in her debut pro event tomorrow.

“I’m very happy that I’m competing with pros, this is a new level altogether, way different from amateur bodybuilding but I’m ready and I’m certain of crossing the bridge when I get there,” she said.