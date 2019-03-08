ED hosts inaugural advisory meeting



HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday hosted leaders of a variety of major Zimbabwean corporations, entrepreneurs, business executives and intellectuals who have joined his administration’s advisory board on economic issues.

The panel held its first meeting yesterday afternoon at the State House complex.

Mnangagwa and his deputies Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi attended the session, with the Presidential Advisory Council (Pac) meeting lasting over an hour. “Today, we held the inaugural meeting of the Presidential Advisory Council, a broad collection of minds and skills from the private sector brought in to contribute to policy discourse and governance,” Mnangagwa said in a notice on his Facebook page.

“Their skills, knowledge, expertise and networks will help the new Zimbabwe grasp the great opportunities that lie before us.

“It is through a collective, patriotic approach that we can together build the Zimbabwe we all want.”

This comes after Mnangagwa announced the formation of a Pac to advise him in formulating key economic policies and strategies that advance his so-called Vision 2030. The council will be chaired by Joe Mutizwa — a renowned Zimbabwean business executive who was at the helm of Delta Corporation Limited Zimbabwe — which is one of the top quoted companies on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange — for 10 years.

It was not immediately clear how frequently the forum would meet.

According to chief secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda, the advisory council will advise Mnangagwa and the government on a wide range of sectoral issues.

The Pac will serve as the president’s sounding board on key economic reforms, issues and initiatives in line with the president’s Zimbabwe is Open for Business and dialogue mantra and also within the policy framework of the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP).

Sibanda said Mnangagwa selected the members based on experience, expertise, leadership, contacts and standing in society.

Members of the council include Mtizwa, Divine Ndhlukula; newspaper publisher Trevor Ncube; African Development Bank vice president Thomas Zondo Sakala; Busisa Moyo; Lewis Maxwell Musasike; Nobert Mugwagwa; Godfrey Sikipa; Remigius Makumbe; Simbarashe Mangwengwende; Lindiwe Sibanda; Aenias Chuma; Edwin Manikai; Sam Malaba; Professor Kuzvinetsa Nzvimbo; Natalie Jabangwe; Janah Ncube; Shingi Munyeza; Simon Hammond; Richard Wilde; Kudakwashe Tagwirei; Professor Robson Mafoti; Mfaro Moyo; Elisa Ravengai and Herbert Nkala.