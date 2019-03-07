Tocky releases song on workplace romance

Popular musician Tocky Vibes’ latest video has got people talking. Titled Zviwanikwa, it is a song about workplace romance and the posture of the model in the video has caused a stir on social media.



Tocky is famed for “decent” videos and the latest production is a break away from the usual norm that people know him for.

“This is art and people have to talk. If they don’t talk then I get worried. This is a new production, continuing from where we left last year. Videos are the way to go,” he said.

The Chamakuvangu singer is known for taking advantage of his surroundings in coming up with videos, the same is depicted in Zviwanikwa which was done by popular Naxo Films.

“I believe I should not break the bank in coming up with a video. I take advantage of things at my disposal, creativity matters,” he said.

The musician is currently working on a new album titled The Villagers Money which is now being polished before release.

He said the album carries at least 23 tracks which will be divided in volume one and volume two.

“The album will be different, it will have two volumes. Volume one will be the reggae and slow tempo songs while the volume two will be strictly dancehall,” he said.

“I used to sing about people’s stories and this new album is me telling my story. If I don’t write my own story who will write? This is what to expect from the album,” he said.

The album will also carry along rural-themed videos to explain the title.

“The videos will do the talking, explaining the title.

“So far three videos are done and they will be coming out together with the album,” he said.