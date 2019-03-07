Stop the circus, end  people's suffering

7 March 2019 4:58PM  •  0 comments

Zimbabwean politics has for long been like reading a wrong syllabus for an examination and I see no end to this as we are already in the 2023 electioneering mode.

I have concluded that the definition of Zimbabwean politics is ensuring the citizenry are confined to economic suffering, hold them captives of patronage, limit their horizon of thinking, give them some crumbles for relief, feel the pain and hunger on their behalf, give them endless promises make them believe only politicians have got total control of answers and solutions to the suffering majority’s expectations, dreams and hope. Whilst the politicians and the privileged few are enjoying life now, the suffering majority followers are being promised better life not tomorrow but in the future! The situation which Zimbabwe has endured is testimony to a country that has lost hope, now looking up for divine intervention and an oasis of hope from our politicians’ conscience. — MK.

    Post a comment

    Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
    Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
    - Editor

    Your email address will not be shared.
     

    Popular this week

    Download our mobile app
    Loading...

    Popular this week

    © 2019 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

    Made in Zimbabwe
    Design & development by C2 Media     C2 Media