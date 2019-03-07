Stop the circus, end  people's suffering

Zimbabwean politics has for long been like reading a wrong syllabus for an examination and I see no end to this as we are already in the 2023 electioneering mode.

I have concluded that the definition of Zimbabwean politics is ensuring the citizenry are confined to economic suffering, hold them captives of patronage, limit their horizon of thinking, give them some crumbles for relief, feel the pain and hunger on their behalf, give them endless promises make them believe only politicians have got total control of answers and solutions to the suffering majority’s expectations, dreams and hope. Whilst the politicians and the privileged few are enjoying life now, the suffering majority followers are being promised better life not tomorrow but in the future! The situation which Zimbabwe has endured is testimony to a country that has lost hope, now looking up for divine intervention and an oasis of hope from our politicians’ conscience. — MK.