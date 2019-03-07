Nelson Chamisa’s MDC Alliance yesterday angrily reacted to the incarceration of its deputy treasurer-general and Kuwadzana East MP Charlton Hwende on charges of attempting to subvert a constitutionally-elected government, saying holding divergent views does not constitute treasonous conduct.

Several MDC Alliance MPs including Amos Chibaya and Joanna Mamombe are facing the same charge. Bekithemba Mpofu, the MDC deputy spokesperson, said the charges expose a failure to break from the past by Zanu PF. “In any case the military government is not a constitutionally-elected government,” Mpofu said.

“During the many years of their political apprenticeship, the leaders of the military government were party to a process which accused political rivals of treason. “They charged Dr Joshua Nkomo, Lookout Masuku, Dr Dumiso Dabengwa, Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai, Prof Welshman Ncube and Hon Tendai Biti among others.

The new leaders on the list are just a continuation.”

Mpofu said “persecution of MDC leaders and members must stop, mass and fast-tracked trials, denial of due process and violations of people’s rights must stop forthwith.”