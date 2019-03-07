Mbeu graces 'PaHuku'

Afrofusion singer, Ashton “Mbeu” Nyahora, whose stock continues to rise following a splendid performance at Oliver Mtukudzi’s memorial show in South Africa, will this Friday take his act to the popular braai spot PaHuku at Club Vicious in Harare.

Mbeu, who is arguably one of the most successful products of Mtukudzi’s Pakare Paye Arts Centre, will be making a return to the capital following successful shows in Norton and Beitbridge where his band warmed the stage for Jah Prayzah.

The young crooner, who also had a good outing when he shared the stage with Selmor Mtukudzi at an exclusive show, will be keen to demonstrate that he can be his own man and draw fans to his shows outside the shadow of the more experienced artists.

Mbeu’s manager Eugine Museredza said that the band had adopted a two-pronged strategy, wherein Mbeu will share the stage with as many artists but periodically stand on his own. “The demand for our music is growing with each day,” said Museredza.

“In a way this is a positive challenge in that it is urging the band to work even harder and produce quality performances.

“We are extremely humbled not only from the support we are getting from more seasoned musicians, including our elder brother Jah Prayzah and sister Selmor and many others but also from the generality of the music industry in Zimbabwe.”

Mbeu is expected to perform hits from his growing catalogue and will also play some of his mentor’s songs. “Every show is unique and we plan for it differently. We will certainly surprise revellers at this show and leave lasting memories,” Museredza said.

The event organisers have assured that there will be tight security and reasonably-prized refreshments. From PaHuku, Mbeu will join Jah Prazah at a family show at Jongwe Corner on Sunday.