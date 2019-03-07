Ginimbi condemns violence against women

POPULAR socialite and businessman Genius ‘‘Ginimbi’’ Kadungure has spoken out against violence towards women. He has urged women to speak out against violence and not to stay in an abusive relationship.

“Women please don’t get caught in a trap of catering to a man who abuse you. Speak Out! #StopViolenceAgainstWomen,” he wrote on Twitter. The month of March is women’s month and tomorrow March 8 will be Women’s Day. His call comes days after popular South African entertainer Mampintsha was recorded live bashing his celebrity girlfriend Babes Wodumo.

Several celebrities among them Cassper Nyovest have condemned violence against women following the attack on Babes Wodumo.

Ginimbi is popular with ladies on his Ginimbi TV which is aired on his Instagram.

Recently he got people talking after a recorded video of one of the episodes circulated with him telling one of the ladies that her bottom was better than her face. This did not provoke the lady who stood and showcased her rear again, which has drawn widespread comments.

Famed for his all-white themed parties which feature the well to do people and celebrities, Ginimbi will be travelling to Australia for another party this weekend. The tour will see Ginimbi in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth starting on March 9 and ending on March 16.

He has taken on board exciting dancehall singer Enzo Ishall, Chillspot Records’ DJ Levels and DJ Rimo.

Enzo has been on a rise with chart-topping singles that have become popular and probably reached Australia.