Nama opens voting for 'People's Choice' Award

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (Nacz) has launched the People’s Choice for the 18th National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) voting platform, hence giving hope to artists like Winky D and comedienne Samantha ‘‘Gonyeti’’ Kureya who had failed to get a single nomination in this year’s edition.

The arts mother body announced the news on their social media handles.

“Make your choice known and vote for your favourite artist in this year’s People’s Choice Award. Send a WHATSAPP message with your favourite Zimbabwean artists name to 0786286955 with the hash tag #namapeopleschoice2019. Voting closes at midnight on March 22, 2019,” reads the post.

The People’s Choice Award is a special award given to an artist or arts organisation selected by the public. The public is afforded the opportunity to vote for an artist of their own choice at every Nama.

People’s Choice Award is given to an individual/institution that would have received the most votes from members of the public through voting on the platform given above.

The public is at liberty to select an artist of their choice in any of the Nama categories of music, literary arts, dance, visual arts, film and television, theatre and spoken word.

This year’s awards are pencilled for Harare International Conference Centre on March 23.

Meanwhile, evergreen artists Winky D and Gonyeti have failed to make it on this year’s edition of National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) amid suggestions that their flirtation with politics cost them.

Jah Prayzah seemed to have also been affected as he was nominated in one category, outstanding music video with Dzamutsana, which is unusual of him.

This has seen this year’s awards being dominated by gospel music sensation Janet Manyowa who bagged three nominations in different music categories while Tamy Moyo, ExQ and Enzo Ishall have two nominations each.