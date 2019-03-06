Lipsy back in the limelight

Female dancehall singer Lipsy, pictured, is back in the limelight as she features on a gospel-themed song Ndingatyei by Tasha Kays which is accompanied by an all-female video.

Born Tendazvaitwa Chitimbe, although the highly-gifted singer has battled chronic illness over the years, she has managed to keep afloat. “This is the beginning of the year and I’m hoping for the best. I liked working with Tasha and I hope the song will be embraced. This is not dancehall. “I can do songs in several genres, this is not the first time that I have branched away from dancehall,” said Lipsy.

Meanwhile, Tasha is a fledgling musician aiming to make a mark in the music industry. She has so far dropped two singles, all with videos done by popular Naxo Films. One of the tracks is titled Nguva Yareba which she featured popular urban grooves singer Trevor Dongo, with a message of love which she says she specialises in.

She said she is comfortable in any genre and more music is coming from her with another track coming in a few weeks. “I’m currently releasing singles and so far two are out. I did this one with Lipsy and the other with Trevor Dongo. A third track Ndotarisa will be out in two weeks,” she said.

“My music can be described as good music not any particular genre because I’m comfortable with any style. I can do hip-hop, with Trevor it was an RnB track and this one with Lipsy is Afro type,” she added.