Integrated Properties ventures into engineering

Real estate valuation and advisory firm Integrated Properties says it has extended its product offering into engineering. The move has resulted in Integrated Properties becoming the first company in the country to bridge the gap between design, construction and value.

Mike Juru, the company’s chief executive, said Integrated Properties is seeking to consolidate its position in the market as a one-stop shop providing end-to-end sustainable service in planning.

“A lot of projects have failed because of the lack of focus on the ultimate goal of maintaining the cost to within market constraints to allow project viability,” he said.

The company, with a stronghold in the financial services sector, also provides designing, development and real estate addressing the value engineering gap in construction that has been prevalent in the market. To complement its new role, Intergrated Properties has appointed Luckson Mujati an executive director and principal engineer.

The seasoned civil engineer with over 20 years’ experience, previously worked for Stewart Scott International (SSI) in various capacities in South Africa before being promoted to become its managing director for the Zimbabwean office.

He also worked for Old Mutual, Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe and Cascade Engineering in Zimbabwe. Juru said the organisation was not new to taking the market head on, as it was the first in Zimbabwe to hold three ISO certifications in Quality, Safety Health and Environment. The company’s efforts on quality were recognised at Sadc level when they won the Company of the Year Award recently.

“Further, the fragmentation and silo effect on procurement of professional services in construction has always left some ambiguity as to who is accountable for the outcome, as such bringing the aspects together under one roof eases the coordination and ensures project success with clear responsibility and accountability being given to a single entity,” he added.

Over and above real estate valuation, Integrated Properties has been offering Safety Health and Environment, town planning, construction management, real estate structured finance and property sales and management services.

The company has demonstrated growth within the real estate supply chain satisfying the ever increasing needs of the local market in the property consultancy arena.