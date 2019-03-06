Female promoters plead with arts council

Female music promoter Wanisayi “Mahwindo” Mutandwa says there is need for the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe to consider women in the business of arts promotion.

She believes pitting them with male promoters in one category at the Namas is unfair and casts a shadow on the good work they would have done throughout the year. “Female promoters need recognition. Nama groups all promoters in one category which resultantly will be unfair to female promoters because we do not have the financial muscle to match our male promoters but in terms of our work we are far ahead.

“They have categories for Best Male Artiste and Best Female Artiste, so why not have Best Female Promoter category? We also need that recognition and motivation,” she said. This year 2Kings Entertainment, Events Evolution and Unplugged are in the running for promoter of the year.

Mahwindo joins the likes of Mama Red Rose and Mai Jojo in the league of iron women in arts promotions with close to 15 years’ experience. Her name is familiar in music circles as evidenced by top musicians among them the late Tongai Moyo and sungura giant Alick Macheso who chant her name in their songs.

Several musicians also support her events. “Arts is my life, I have been in the game for over a decade. I have worked with several promoters in the country and several musicians. “Challenges are there and we need the assistance of Arts ministry and even National Arts Council to assist us as women in arts. We have several projects and ideas which need their support,” she said.

She has of late showed her interest in the promotion of Zimdancehall musicians. “I have worked with sungura musicians and I feel they are on a better level now and I have to go into other genres. My interests have gone into dancehall. “Recently, I saw a girl on social media singing dancehall and I called for her contacts and I can say I will be assisting her from now on. Her name is Star Girl,”