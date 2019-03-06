City fathers' plan to give councillors stands improper

Hararian  •  6 March 2019 9:59AM  •  0 comments

EDITOR — The Harare City Council (HCC) is at it again making sure that councillors are given unrealistic packages. Why should councillors be given stands in their area of residence? Most of them am sure have stands but this goes to show that when this decision was made it had nothing to do with the ratepayers but to enrich the councillors themselves.

According to a story published recently, HCC has decided to award councillors  residential stands, barely six months into the job. 
The availing of residential stands was made effective by a ministerial directive issued in 2011 which allowed sitting chairperson and mayors to access residential stands in their or adjacent wards. 

Even the ministerial directive should be evaluated.
My question is why do these councillors need to be given stands. Only recently the council was talking of selling land or stands in foreign currency to citizens.  To make matter worse there are some councillors who have been in council for the last 10 years one wonders how many stand they have now. 

I do not foresee HCC giving only new councillors and leaving out the older ones. It would have been more understandable if the city fathers had said the councillors have not been paid but for them to be given stands for being just in council is improper.
This looks more like a self-enrichment scheme than anything else.
Hararian.

