Woman wants Matanga, Mathema jailed

Bernard Chiketo  •  5 March 2019 11:28AM  •  0 comments

MUTARE - Firebrand political activist Lynette Mudehwe has filed a court application demanding the incarceration of Home Affairs minister Cain Mathema and Commissioner-General of Police Godwin Matanga for failing to comply with a court order to pay her $6 000 in compensation.

Mudehwe was granted compensation after she was brutally assaulted by the police as she was protesting the year-long stay in an upmarket hotel by former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko.
In a court application that has been set down for hearing on March 13, Mudehwe is suing the duo in both their official and individual capacities. 

She also cited Finance minister Mthuli Ncube as one of the respondents, although she is not demanding his incarceration over the issue.

According to the application, Mudehwe, who is represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights lawyer Fiona Lliff, is seeking to have the pair found guilty of contempt of court for “wilfully disregarding” a court order handed down on December 3, last year.

