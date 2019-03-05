Man in court for crashing into Chiwenga motorcade

A 57-YEAR-old Harare man is in hot soup after he allegedly crashed into the lead car of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s motorcade.

Dennis Chiwawa, 57, is being charged for contravening Section 52 (2) of the Road Traffic Act for negligent driving. He is undergoing trial while on bail. In his defence Chiwawa told the court he is a driver at Transport 24 and a holder of a valid driver’s licence. On November 23, last year, Chiwawa was driving a Toyota Corolla along Samora Machel Avenue due West.

The court heard that Pepukai Chimire an employee at the President’s office was driving a Toyota Hilux due south along Glenara Road, leading Chiwenga’s motorcade.The court heard at the intersection of Samora Machel Avenue and Glennara, the traffic light was in favour of Chimire, who was heading south.

It is alleged that the traffic light was showing red sign for vehicles along Samora Machel where Chiwawa was driving towards.

The court heard Chiwawa did not exercise caution and stop while facing the red traffic light but proceeded.

He crashed into Chiwenga’s lead car on the front passenger seat side. The car sustained a dent on the rear door.

According to the State, Chiwawa was negligent by failing to keep a proper lookout of the road ahead, driving through red traffic lights and travelling at excessive speed in the circumstances.