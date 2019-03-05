Address doctors' concerns urgently

EDITOR — The looming showdown between doctors and the government over demands that have not been addressed since the bargaining agreement in January this year that saw doctors ending their industrial strike is worrisome.

What is more worrisome is that if the doctors down their tools again the ordinary citizens will be most affected. During doctors’ last year 40-day industrial action many lives were lost that could have been saved. Many patients were turned away from hospitals because the nurses also joined in the strike.

I would like to appeal to the government to make sure that they address the outstanding doctors’ demands before another strike begins. Government should just get its priorities right and consider citizens instead of spending money on commissions like the Gukurahundi and the Kgalema Motlanthe-led probes that cannot bring back those lives lost.

Government should stop taking it’s citizens for granted.

Fed-up Citizen