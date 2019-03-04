Warriors headed for allowance stand-off

A CRIPPLING stand-off between the Warriors and Zifa looms large over allowances amid revelations the players are set to demand as much as US$3 000 a day for their seven-day camp for the crucial 2019 Afcon qualifier against Congo-Brazzaville later this month.

The Warriors, who need, at least, a draw in that match, have all along been getting $50, in bond notes transferred into their various accounts, as their daily allowances during this 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign. But things changed dramatically last week when it emerged Zifa board members and some regional leaders of the association pocketed an average US$700 during their trip to South Africa.

The money was withdrawn from the funds which Zifa receive from Fifa and the players now feel they also deserve to be paid handsomely since the money appears to be there in the association’s accounts. The Daily News has been informed that the regular members of the Warriors have been caucusing in recent days and, as of Saturday, had settled for US$3 000 a day in allowances during their forthcoming camp.

The Warriors believe they have been receiving a raw deal from the association, especially after revelations that the board members have been getting rich pickings, in US dollars, for their daily allowances. The likely impasse is certain to derail the team’s preparations for the do-or-die showdown against the Congolese Red Devils.

Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela refused to comment on the matter arguing that player allowance was a confidential issue that is not meant for public consumption. “I am not aware of any standoff. Contractual issues are confidential. We don’t publicise players’ allowances,” Gwesela said. However, the Daily News is reliably informed by sources in the Warriors’ camp that players are livid that they are not being appreciated for all the hard work they put on the field of play yet the executives spoil themselves with lucrative allowances.

“The players are arguing that it does not make sense for them to be given such a raw deal by the football aristocrats when they are the real owners of the game, who do all the difficult work on the field of play,” said the insider.

“The whole situation has now made life difficult for the technical team hence the delay in announcing the team. ”Zifa president Felton Kamambo, knows they need to act swiftly to thwart any rift and avoid a repeat of the Philip Chiyangwa-led executive when the Warriors snubbed a send-off dinner ahead of their participation at the 2017 Africa Cup Nations finals.

Sunday Chidzambwa’s charges need at least a draw to seal their qualification as a defeat against Congo at home will see the Warriors being booted out on head to head basis should the other match between Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Liberia produce a winner.

All the four teams in Group G — Zimbabwe, Liberia, DRC and Congo — still have a chance of qualifying for the tournament.

Currently, Warriors top the group with eight points while Liberia are second with seven points. DRC are third with six points while Congo anchors the group with five points from five matches.

In picking his squad, Chidzambwa is largely expected to retain the bulk of the players who have been doing duty lately although a few surprises may spring up. England-based defender Tendai Darikwa is likely to retain into the fold after missing the trip to Liberia because of suspension. Giant goalkeeper George Chigova, Ronald Pfumbidzayi, Devine Lunga, Teenage Hadebe are doing well for their respective clubs and should be in line for call-up.



Skipper Knowledge Musona has also been seeing regular action of late and should come as huge boost to the team.

Zifa has already put the tickets for the crucial tie on sale with fans intending to watch the Warriors’ tie having to dig deep into their pockets for as much as $200 for the VVIP ticket.

The VVIP ticket rose four-fold from the previous price of $50 when Zimbabwe hosted Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the last home match in October last year.

Entrance fees to the bays 15-18 also rose from $10 to $50, while the cheapest ticket for the rest of the ground will be $10.Zifa,