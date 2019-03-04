Nama elbows protest voices

Musicians of the moment in showbiz Winky D and Jah Prayzah have been dwarfed by rookies in the industry in this year’s edition of National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) amid indications that their flirtation with politics cost them.

Last week, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (Nacz), the organisers of the annual awards unveiled the list of nominees where Winky D was missing. Jah Prayzah was however, nominated in one category, outstanding music video for Dzamutsana. Popular comedienne Samantha Kureya aka Gonyeti also faltered in this year’s Namas.

However, many have suggested that the arts mother body deliberately elbowed out individual artistes such as Jah Paryzah, Winky D and several others who of late have appeared to dabble in politics. This has seen the awards, scheduled for March 23 at Harare International Conference Centre (HICC), being dominated by gospel music sensation Janet Manyowa who bagged three nominations in different music categories.

Manyowa was nominated in outstanding music video, outstanding female musician and outstanding music album categories.

Manyowa’s music video Tinomutenda Neyi was nominated together with Jah Prayzah’s Dzamutsana and Tekere from Tamy Moyo. Under outstanding female musician category she is competing with

Thamsanqa Moyo aka Tamy and Sandra Ndebele.

Her album Grateful is in the same category with Ntunjambila by Majahawodwa Ndlovu aka Jeys Marabini, Tseu Tseu by Enock Munhenga aka ExQ and Dzinosvitsa Kure by the sungura kingpin Alick Macheso.

Tamy Moyo, ExQ and Enzo Ishall have got two nominations each.

Meanwhile, Winky D, Gonyeti and Jah Prayzah have been making headlines in the showbiz due to their political stance.

Winky D and Gonyeti have been aligned to opposition politics if their works are anything to go by.

The Zimdancehall music stalwart, Winky D, made waves in the music industry following the release of his controversial song titled Kasong Kejecha which was immediately linked to opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa who has also suspiciously endorsed the singer.

Gonyeti was recently summoned to the police and subsequently paid $20 fine after she used clothes that resembled police uniforms in one of her skits on social media.

Unlike her co-actress Magi, real name Sharon Chideu, Gonyeti is too vocal against dictatorial tendencies of the present government.

On the other hand, Jah Prayzah is linked to Zanu PF and he is the brand ambassador of the army hence he is allowed to don army regalia on stage.

His release of the song Mudhara Achauya was interpreted to mean that he was predicting the fall of former president Robert Mugabe and his replacement by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the November 17 soft coup.