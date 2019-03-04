Mteki rubs shoulders with presidency

BRYN Mteki aka Sekurutau is making history for himself as he participates in the on-going national dialogue talks being spearheaded by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Mteki says all those who were laughing at him when he declared his interest in running for the presidency in 2018 should realise that things are happening for him politically.

“Those people who thought Sekurutau was there in elections to add numbers should be ashamed of themselves. I think they should now start to rethink and take me as a serious political leader given that I represent the youths of today.

“Zimbabweans should embrace young people like me who do not just sit and relax while our country is in a serious economic mess but have the guts to challenge for the office of the President at elections. And I last year did put up a brave fight.

“The least people expected was zero votes for me but that was not to be and I made a mark. I encourage the youths to stand up and be counted,” said Mteki. Sekurutau says he agrees with Mnangagwa that all the presidential candidates that contested have the title president.

“The only difference is that Mnangagwa is the sitting president; mandated by the majority of people who voted for him. “I am a proud owner of 0,1 votes in the presidential race and one day by God’s grace I will rule Zimbabwe. We have examples of young presidents today, in France and look at former footballer George Weah who is now President of Liberia.”

A singer, stone sculptor, businessman and politician, Mteki seems to have a bundle of energy as he has to juggle all these professions at the same time. When he recently returned to Zimbabwe after living and working in America and Germany, he quickly went into business including opening one of the oldest nightclubs in Harare, Saratoga at Machipisa Shopping Centre.

Sekurutau says while in the recent past years he has been living and doing business abroad, it didn’t take him time to warm-up to the president’s “Zimbabwe is open for business” mantra.

“After the president’s call I came back from America and Germany and opened some businesses although I have since closed some if not most of them while some of them where casualties of still birth due to poor economy.

“I do hope and I have confidence that this dialogue currently happening in which I am a participant will set more emphasis on economy, so that all these problems and unrests which the country and our people are experiencing shall be a thing of the past when we achieve a middle class economy status,” said Mteki.

He added that he wanted to whole-heartedly thank the president for conferring hero status to the late icon, Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi.

“I would like to thank the president for thinking outside the box, hence showing the whole world that we are now a democratic State by declaring Mtukudzi national hero.

“I also would like to let the president know that I for one would humbly accept the honour to be buried at the shrine because it is symbolic,” said the stylish and dreadlocked artist.

He says while he made his name and money through arts, he also had romance with politics dating back to 2004 when he contested as an MP for Highfield in Harare.

I then paved the way for Joseph Chinotimba because of my obligations back in America. ”And Sekurutau brags that he is among the “money people” in Zimbabwe. “Yes, I am among the finest business moguls; multi-millionaires and billionaires-to-be. Talk of Philip Chiyangwa of Native Investments and myself leading BrynBrands Group of Companies. You know that birds of the same feather flock together!”