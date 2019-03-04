Expecting mother and Zimbabwe Sports minister Kirsty Coventry, on Friday gave the biggest hint yet that the country could be warming up to another lady swimming sensation.



The swimming legend let the cat out of the bag during the Special Olympics of Zimbabwe send-off ceremony at Harare’s Chapman Golf club where she was the guest of honour.



“Waal, this is so nice, she’s going to be so, so happy,” Coventry said as she received gifts from Soz that included a white branded baby T-shirt and a red scarf.

Coventry, 35, who got married to her Chinhoyi-born husband Tyrone Seward in January 2013, broke the news of her pregnancy in September.

“We are going to be parents in May 2019! What a week, what a blessing!” Coventry exclaimed in September last year.

Coventry is a seven-time Olympic medallist winning back- to-back gold medals in the 200m backstroke at the 2004 Athens and 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Officiating as guest of honour at the Soz send-off, Coventry urged the athletes to give their maximum effort and not to be intimidated by the World Games environment.

“I know for my first Olympics and even through to my fifth Olympics that was always quite scary the first time when you walk out and at the opening ceremony for your first race and you see so many people when you not really used to all of that attention,” Coventry said.

“So sometimes it could be overwhelming but just know that all those people are there because they love you and they’re there to support you they’re there to cheer you on and they just wanna see you do well.

“So allow yourself to really take in the environment and take some time to be really proud of yourselves and to pat yourselves on the back and say I have made it here and now I’m gonna give it everything that I have in my race.”

A 16-member athlete delegation is set to represent the country in three disciplines namely golf, athletics and bocce.

Bocce is a competitive game of strategy, skill and finesse that is a popular feature of the Special Olympics World Games programme. Consisting of singles, traditional doubles and unified doubles events, Bocce is a closely contested sport that first appeared on the Special Olympics World Games programme in 1991.

The team, together with officials are set to leave for United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.

The games are scheduled to run from March 14 to 21.

Soz director Viola Musariri said she is expecting medals from this year’s quality-laden side.

“We are very happy with the team that we are taking this time around one of the golfers is actually a nominee for the Ansa awards tonight (last night he placed third) he’s also a golf ambassador for the Soz Special Olympics 2019 World Games his name is Munyaradzi Musariri.