Harare battles to keep refuse trucks on the road

HARARE - Harare City Council (HCC) has had to revisit its refuse collection fleet and go back to tender as more of trucks continue breaking down.

HCC environmental committee chairperson Kudzai Kadzombe told the Daily News that their biggest challenge apart from non-servicing of refuse compactors, was fuel.

“In order to deal with the backlog of refuse collection council has to hire refuse equipment as an interim measure and request a special tender from the Procurement Regulatory Authority since the situation had gone out of hand and was now an emergency.”

Kadzombe said on the issue of servicing refuse trucks, the company they had contracted was taking too long despite having already been paid.

“We may end up changing the company that services our trucks to a more reliable one because even after the repairs, trucks were not lasting on the road and were constantly in and out of the garage at all times. We are also considering capacitating our workshop and employing an expert to service the trucks internally ...,” Kadzombe said.