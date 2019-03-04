Harare battles to keep refuse trucks on the road

Helen Kadirire  •  4 March 2019 8:36AM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Harare City Council (HCC) has had to revisit its refuse collection fleet and go back to tender as more of trucks continue breaking down.

HCC environmental committee chairperson Kudzai Kadzombe told the Daily News that their biggest challenge apart from non-servicing of refuse compactors, was fuel. 

“In order to deal with the backlog of refuse collection council has to hire refuse equipment as an interim measure and request a special tender from the Procurement Regulatory Authority since the situation had gone out of hand and was now an emergency.”

Kadzombe said on the issue of servicing refuse trucks, the company they had contracted was taking too long despite having already been paid. 

“We may end up changing the company that services our trucks to a more reliable one because even after the repairs, trucks were not lasting on the road and were constantly in and out of the garage at all times. We are also considering capacitating our workshop and employing an expert to service the trucks internally ...,” Kadzombe said.

    Post a comment

    Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
    Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
    - Editor

    Your email address will not be shared.
     

    Popular this week

    Download our mobile app
    Loading...

    Popular this week

    © 2019 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

    Made in Zimbabwe
    Design & development by C2 Media     C2 Media