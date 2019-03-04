Greatman strikes again

Rising musician Tongai Gwaze better known as Greatman in music circles is not stopping in pursuing his career, defying disability.

Having featured Suluman Chimbetu in one of his popular song Pandakazvarwa, he is back again with another beautiful video Gegede featuring music producer and guitarist Maselo and Lorraine Guyo of the ndinyengeiwo fame.

The latest video is being embraced by music lovers judged by reviews on social media, with over 52 000 views on YouTube in two days. Gegede video was produced by Naxo Films whose fame in video production is growing by the day, cutting across genres with Maselo producing the song.

Greatman rose to prominence with the Sulu project which has seen several people coming in to support him and the latest production shows that he is versatile to work with any artiste. “I’m living positively with my disability. However, I have accepted what I am and who I am. I’m very proud of myself and happy with the way I am. No matter what you go through, laugh and be happy,” he wrote on YouTube.

He was born with congenital malformations and is unable to use his legs and hands and moves in a wheelchair but that has not stopped him from pursuing his career. Sulu featured on his album Cheziya, which carries eight tracks among them the title track, Mwanangu, Mwanakomana and Pandakazvarwa.

The song touched the hearts of many, judging by comments of people on social media who continue to encourage him to pursue his career. He has appeared on some occasions and charmed many notably during the late Oliver Mtukudzi’s tribute concert at the National Sports Stadium.