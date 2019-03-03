Zimbabwe women come in all shapes and sizes.

But we have four common shapes being apple, banana, pear and hourglass.

It is very important for every woman to understand her body shape before choosing what to wear as the best way to look good is to identify garments that flatter your body shape.

As a stylist and fashion retailer myself, these are the some of the pointers that I have come up with to help you identify for your body and what looks good on it.

The Apple Shape

This body shape is characterised by broad shoulders, large bust, arms and legs could be slim and the midsection tends to gain weight.

Overall the body is top heavy.

Apple shape is the hardest to dress but the trick is to camouflage trouble spots and show off the best bits.

Tops that are loose around the middle to camouflage your tummy and low necklines to show off your bust are ideal.

Peplum tops that extend to just above your hip worn with a pencil skirt help you to balance out your body and give an impression of wider hips.

Dresses that are tight at the top and flare just above the waist are also flattering for this body shape.

The Banana Shape

This is characterised by a straight, athletic look with balanced hips and bust but the waist is not as defined.

This figure tends to make one look boyish so the trick is to create an illusion of curvature.

Tops and jackets that emphasize the waist and belts should be your main accessory.

Belted coats, strong blocks of colour and jackets that taper and end right below the waist create curves.

Short flared dresses with belted waist are flattering if you have good legs.

Tutu skirts and dresses are also awesome on this body shape. Most models on international runways also exhibit this shape.

Pear Shape

Characterised by a small torso and defined broad hips, this body shape is one which most women are dying to have.

The main disadvantage of this body shape is that one is a small size at the top and a much bigger size at the bottom so it is very difficult to find dresses and jeans that fit well without gaping at the waist which is very small in proportion to the hips.

So tights and jeggings end up being very popular pieces as opposed to jeans in the pear shaped woman’s wardrobe.

It is wise to invest in bright coloured shirts and prints to draw attention to your upper body.

Strapless tops and tops with wide necklines make your shoulders look wider or more proportional. To slim your hips wear wide leg pants or pants that are flared at the bottom.

Hourglass Shape

This is the most sought-after body in the fashion world because the bust and hips have similar measurements and the waist is small. Because this body is proportional, it is easy to dress, crop tops, high waist wide leg pants, bodycon dresses, pencil skirts and wrap dresses all look good on an hourglass figure.

The best way to ‘slay’ when it comes to fashion is to understand your body and the garments that flatter it.

No matter how popular a fashion trend is our how fat your wallet is, avoid garments that do not flatter your body shape.

It is key to access your body honestly so that you know what to wear and what to avoid.

n Munyavi is a multi-award-winning musician and business woman who runs Cindy’s Corner in HarareUnderstand your body, know what to wear.