Let's shame our detractors, cdes! Give ED a chance

There are times when I really think we Zimbabweans are very ungrateful.

All we do is moan, curse, rant, rave, and practically do anything to show our people’s President, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, in a bad light.

This is the same man who secured an overwhelming landslide of 50,6 percent of the vote.

He did not get his mandate by accident, he worked hard for it. And he is still working hard to fulfil it.

I am sure we all remember how he courted the local white and Indian voters during the election campaigns.

I particularly liked the way he addressed them at special venues like halls and at the Borrowdale Race Course, serving them tea and scones while wearing his now famous trademark scarf (oh yes, he personally served them tea!).

And how his party spent millions of dollars on imported top-of- the-range vehicles, those brilliant billboards, bright T-shirts, caps, scarfs, Zambia clothes and other paraphernalia that were printed in China.

He even advertised his campaign on Google Ads, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube!

I mean, how many candidates could do that? Need I mention his place among the vapostori of this nation, who gave him his own gown and stick when he paid them a visit at their shrine?

And those billboards have become the stuff of legend.

Here are just a few of the messages: The Voice of the People Is the Voice Of God… Affordable Quality Health Care Guaranteed… A Visionary Mature Leadership… For A Modern Railway Transportation System… Power Generation To Create Energy Surplus… Promoting International Trade Via World Class Borders.. Delivering The Zimbabwe You Want… For Robust Development… For Real Jobs, Jobs, Jobs… Upholding Our Rich Culture & Values… For The Protection & Nurturing Of Our Girl Child… For Principled & Strong Leadership… Clean Fresh Water For All… the man is fulfilling all these promises.

This man is a legend! What more do Zimbabweans want?

Ever since he won the July 30 elections, he has been flying in and out of the country, signing mega deals with friendly countries, hardly having enough time to sleep.

He has chartered the most expensive planes and booked the most expensive hotels to make sure his efforts come to fruition, iwe woshora... And his minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube has hardly been in the country, flying all over the world, flying first class too and sleeping in the best hotels, sparing no expense to give us the prosperity we so desperately want.

Like everyone says, let’s give ED a chance.

Already, he has seen the plight of Zimbabweans who can no longer go to work because of high transport fares, and he recently introduced privately-owned buses to transport people under the Zupco banner.

This was after he had announced higher fuel prices, in order to deal the black market a huge blow!

Then he revived all those buses that had been off the road for a long time and put them onto rural roads.

Everyone is now happy.

And now the good news is government will soon partner with a baker who will bake a special loaf for the low income earners.

This is sweet news to those who love their tea with bread every day!!!

I now foresee a situation where our president will soon embark on a fast track rehabilitation of rural and urban roads after he is finished with widening and tarring the highways. Vakarongeka vakururu ava.

The rehabilitation of rural roads should fairly be easy: all the president has to do is announce that he will be visiting a certain growth point.

I assure you the road to that growth point will be tarred a few days before he even goes there!

That’s how effective our president is.

Something profound about the way he carries that scarf around his shoulders as a reminder to the weight of our problems he carries on his shoulders.

Now imagine him visiting all the growth points in the country….