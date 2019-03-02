Petrotrade gets ISO 9001:2015 certification

PETROTRADE acting chief executive officer Godfrey Ncube says the ISO 9001/2015 certification his company has just achieved will enhance the state-owned petroleum dealer’s capacity to become the preferred supplier of petroleum products in the country and in the region.

Ncube made the remarks early this week after Petrotrade had transitioned from ISO 9001:2008 to the more advanced ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS). “Our thrust is to build and acquire more service stations as well growing our network through local partnerships.

“We are also in the process of securing a strategic partner after the process was approved by the government. This is expected to strengthen our position in the industry,” said Ncube.

He added that the international certification by the Standards Association of Zimbabwe will spur on the State-owned petroleum dealer.

“The fact that we are certified as one of the internationally-compliant companies is encouraging as it gives us the confidence of knowing that we are on the right path. “There is nothing as satisfying as knowing that you are doing the right things. By the same token, there is nothing as depressing as shooting in the dark and hoping to hit the target,” said Ncube.

According to the Petrotrade boss, the economic challenges facing the country won’t be allowed to derail his company’s pursuit of excellence.

“We are very cognisance of the challenges facing the company, the industry and the country but these are not limited only to Petrotrade. As such we remain optimistic that by continuously doing the right things, we will remain relevant as a company,” the acting Petrotrade CEO said.