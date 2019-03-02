Nama nominees out!. . . Manyowa dominates list

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (Nacz) has announced the list of nominees for the 18th National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) edition to be held on March 23, 2019 at Harare International Conference Centre in Harare.

Gospel music sensation Janet Manyowa has dominated this year’s edition of Nama with three nominations in different categories.

Manyowa was nominated in outstanding music video, outstanding female musician and outstanding music album categories.

Her music video Tinomutenda Neyi was nominated together with Jah Prayzah’s Dzamutsana and Tekere from Tamy Moyo.

Under outstanding female musician category, she is competing with Thamsanqa Moyo aka Tamy and Sandra Ndebele.

Her album Grateful is in the same category with Ntunjambila by Majahawodwa Ndlovu aka Jeys Marabini, Tseu Tseu by Enock Munhenga aka ExQ and Dzinosvitsa Kure by the sungura kingpin Alick Macheso.

Tamy Moyo, ExQ and Enzo Ishall have got two nominations each.

Last year was Obert Chari’s most productive years as his hit song Mebo was nominated in the outstanding song category.

Chairperson of Nama adjudication panel Ruby Magosvongwe said a panel of independent adjudicators, guided by a selection criterion, and appointed to preside over all the submissions, engaged in a vigorous adjudication process for 10 weeks.

“The adjudication was based on submitted entries as well as those that were identified by individual and institutional monitors that were appointed to keep an eye on excelling artists throughout the year.

“The adjudicators, being seasoned and highly professional in various genres, adjudged 1 436 entries of the works produced from December 1, 2017 to November 30, 2018 that were submitted.

“Adjudicators hailed the level of originality and innovation which is one of the key aspects in the nomination criteria. For example, there was remarkable improvement in quality of films submitted,” said Magosvongwe.

He added that it was also noted that generally artists are embracing new technologies, a development that was measured through the number of entries that were submitted online. “However, adjudicators raised concerns pertaining to presentations of submitted entries. For instance, some photographs of sculptors were not clear with obstructions on their backgrounds.

“In the Film and Television category, formatting and labelling of entries was not well done. Regardless of the shortcomings, the Nama brand is consistently growing annually as justified by the increase in entries for this year’s edition.”

Some key observations by the adjudication panel include the following, among others:

n Artists and production houses rush to submit on the deadline of Nama and by so doing miss submitting critical information and materials to support the entry.

n There was remarkable increase on media platforms and channels which is a clear sign that the sector is embracing technology and moving with time.

In music, entries were on the increase with many artists producing singles and pushing for competitiveness in the sector. There was a clear upstaging of seasoned artists by unexpected names.

n Under performing arts, especially theatre and dance, a number of productions are not well packaged and thus deny adjudicators a fair assessment of the entries. Subtitling in many film products proved to be a challenge. A number of videos have producers who only focus on the music and fail to make requisite visual appeal.



18th Nama nominees

Spoken Word Awards

Outstanding Poet

Mercy Dhliwayo aka Extreme Sanity

Likhwa Ncube aka Likhwa okaNcube

Beloved Maridzanere aka Beloved Poet

Special Mention

Tanaka Tshuma aka ECTS

Outstanding Comedian

Sharon Chideu aka Magi

Dumisani H. Ndlovu aka Maforty-forty

Learnmore Mwanyenyeka aka Long John

Literary Arts Awards

Outstanding First Creative Published Book

Gather the Children by Batsirai Chigama (Ntombekhaya Poetry)

Kwaisava Kuda Kwangu by Victor Zivanayi and Telmore Mutiwazuka (Progressive Publishers)

Ndinobvunzawo Njira Inoende KwaMakasa by Takesure Taringana (Dzekanyi Publications)

Outstanding Children’s Book

My Rights and Other Poems by Pentecost Mate (Pentolacut Publishers)

The City Girl by Elisha July and Tendai K. Rudanda (Pass-Point Publishers)

Outstanding Fiction

Itai by Abraham Makamera (Pearl Press Media)

Mazai Emheni by Daniel Mutendi (DanTs Media Publishing)



Theatre Awards

Outstanding Actor

Teddy Mangawa in Ukama

Ronald Sigeca in Zandezi

Cedric Msongelwa in Zandezi

Outstanding Actress

Heather Mlingo in Ukama

Chido Tenga in Deep Down Inside

Qeqeshiwe Mtambo in The Hostel

Outstanding Theatrical Production

Operation Restore Regasi by Charles Munganasa

Ukama by Savanna Trust

1983: The Dark Years by Adrian Moyo

Outstanding Director

Lloyd Nyikadzino for Zandezi

Everson Ndlovu for Deep Down Inside

Thulani Mbambo for The Hostel

Dance awards

Outstanding Female Dancer

Chaleen Chimara in Iwe Neni Tinebasa

Vein N. Alfazema in Black Sheep

Michelle Msopera in Chasing Dreams

Outstanding Male Dancer

Sean Mambwere in Know Him

Devante T. Sangaza in My Journey Towards Success

Martin Chabuka in 100% Afro

Outstanding Dance Group

Real Flex Dance Group directed by Martin Chabuka

Ji Lin Dance Group directed by Devante Tatenda Sangaza

Bolamba Performing Arts directed by Mthabisi Dube

Outstanding Choreographer

Martin Chabuka in 100% Afro

Macintosh Jerahuni & Chaleen Chimara in Iwe Neni Tinebasa

Sean Mambwere in Know Him

Visual Arts Awards

Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work

Light Over Dark by Cosmas Shiridzinomwa

The Demolition by John Kotze

The Patriarch (Revisited) by Percy Manyonga

Outstanding 3 Dimensional Work

Zvirimudombo by Shelton Mubayi

Protection by Israel Israel

The Orchestic Night by Givemore Mushaya

Outstanding Mix Media Work

Man From the Thirsty Land by Collins Chitaka

The Watchman and the Fence I by Greg Shaw

Whose Memory Whose Place by Neville Sterling



Outstanding Exhibition

Forever Neverland by Valerie Kabov

To My Unborn Child by Valerie Kabov

The Grotesque by Alan Sibanda & Talent Kapadza

Film and television awards

Outstanding Actor

Patrick Muzondiwa as Tebogo in Kuchina The Genesis

Eddie Sandifolo as Clive in Bhachi

Stephen Chigorimbo as David in Ghost of Actions Past.