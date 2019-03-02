Nama nominees out!. . . Manyowa dominates list

Lifestyle Writer • 2 March 2019 12:48PM • 0 comments
National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (Nacz) has announced the list of nominees for the 18th National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) edition to be held on March 23, 2019 at Harare International Conference Centre in Harare.
Gospel music sensation Janet Manyowa has dominated this year’s edition of Nama with three nominations in different categories.
Manyowa was nominated in outstanding music video, outstanding female musician and outstanding music album categories.
Her music video Tinomutenda Neyi was nominated together with Jah Prayzah’s Dzamutsana and Tekere from Tamy Moyo.
Under outstanding female musician category, she is competing with Thamsanqa Moyo aka Tamy and Sandra Ndebele.
Her album Grateful is in the same category with Ntunjambila by Majahawodwa Ndlovu aka Jeys Marabini, Tseu Tseu by Enock Munhenga aka ExQ and Dzinosvitsa Kure by the sungura kingpin Alick Macheso.
Tamy Moyo, ExQ and Enzo Ishall have got two nominations each.
Last year was Obert Chari’s most productive years as his hit song Mebo was nominated in the outstanding song category.
Chairperson of Nama adjudication panel Ruby Magosvongwe said a panel of independent adjudicators, guided by a selection criterion, and appointed to preside over all the submissions, engaged in a vigorous adjudication process for 10 weeks.
“The adjudication was based on submitted entries as well as those that were identified by individual and institutional monitors that were appointed to keep an eye on excelling artists throughout the year.
“The adjudicators, being seasoned and highly professional in various genres, adjudged 1 436 entries of the works produced from December 1, 2017 to November 30, 2018 that were submitted.
“Adjudicators hailed the level of originality and innovation which is one of the key aspects in the nomination criteria. For example, there was remarkable improvement in quality of films submitted,” said Magosvongwe.
He added that it was also noted that generally artists are embracing new technologies, a development that was measured through the number of entries that were submitted online. “However, adjudicators raised concerns pertaining to presentations of submitted entries. For instance, some photographs of sculptors were not clear with obstructions on their backgrounds.
“In the Film and Television category, formatting and labelling of entries was not well done. Regardless of the shortcomings, the Nama brand is consistently growing annually as justified by the increase in entries for this year’s edition.”
Some key observations by the adjudication panel include the following, among others:
n Artists and production houses rush to submit on the deadline of Nama and by so doing miss submitting critical information and materials to support the entry.
n There was remarkable increase on media platforms and channels which is a clear sign that the sector is embracing technology and moving with time.
In music, entries were on the increase with many artists producing singles and pushing for competitiveness in the sector. There was a clear upstaging of seasoned artists by unexpected names.
n Under performing arts, especially theatre and dance, a number of productions are not well packaged and thus deny adjudicators a fair assessment of the entries. Subtitling in many film products proved to be a challenge. A number of videos have producers who only focus on the music and fail to make requisite visual appeal.
18th Nama nominees
Spoken Word Awards
Outstanding Poet
Mercy Dhliwayo aka Extreme Sanity
Likhwa Ncube aka Likhwa okaNcube
Beloved Maridzanere aka Beloved Poet
Special Mention
Tanaka Tshuma aka ECTS
Outstanding Comedian
Sharon Chideu aka Magi
Dumisani H. Ndlovu aka Maforty-forty
Learnmore Mwanyenyeka aka Long John
Literary Arts Awards
Outstanding First Creative Published Book
Gather the Children by Batsirai Chigama (Ntombekhaya Poetry)
Kwaisava Kuda Kwangu by Victor Zivanayi and Telmore Mutiwazuka (Progressive Publishers)
Ndinobvunzawo Njira Inoende KwaMakasa by Takesure Taringana (Dzekanyi Publications)
Outstanding Children’s Book
My Rights and Other Poems by Pentecost Mate (Pentolacut Publishers)
The City Girl by Elisha July and Tendai K. Rudanda (Pass-Point Publishers)
Outstanding Fiction
Itai by Abraham Makamera (Pearl Press Media)
Mazai Emheni by Daniel Mutendi (DanTs Media Publishing)
Theatre Awards
Outstanding Actor
Teddy Mangawa in Ukama
Ronald Sigeca in Zandezi
Cedric Msongelwa in Zandezi
Outstanding Actress
Heather Mlingo in Ukama
Chido Tenga in Deep Down Inside
Qeqeshiwe Mtambo in The Hostel
Outstanding Theatrical Production
Operation Restore Regasi by Charles Munganasa
Ukama by Savanna Trust
1983: The Dark Years by Adrian Moyo
Outstanding Director
Lloyd Nyikadzino for Zandezi
Everson Ndlovu for Deep Down Inside
Thulani Mbambo for The Hostel
Dance awards
Outstanding Female Dancer
Chaleen Chimara in Iwe Neni Tinebasa
Vein N. Alfazema in Black Sheep
Michelle Msopera in Chasing Dreams
Outstanding Male Dancer
Sean Mambwere in Know Him
Devante T. Sangaza in My Journey Towards Success
Martin Chabuka in 100% Afro
Outstanding Dance Group
Real Flex Dance Group directed by Martin Chabuka
Ji Lin Dance Group directed by Devante Tatenda Sangaza
Bolamba Performing Arts directed by Mthabisi Dube
Outstanding Choreographer
Martin Chabuka in 100% Afro
Macintosh Jerahuni & Chaleen Chimara in Iwe Neni Tinebasa
Sean Mambwere in Know Him
Visual Arts Awards
Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work
Light Over Dark by Cosmas Shiridzinomwa
The Demolition by John Kotze
The Patriarch (Revisited) by Percy Manyonga
Outstanding 3 Dimensional Work
Zvirimudombo by Shelton Mubayi
Protection by Israel Israel
The Orchestic Night by Givemore Mushaya
Outstanding Mix Media Work
Man From the Thirsty Land by Collins Chitaka
The Watchman and the Fence I by Greg Shaw
Whose Memory Whose Place by Neville Sterling
Outstanding Exhibition
Forever Neverland by Valerie Kabov
To My Unborn Child by Valerie Kabov
The Grotesque by Alan Sibanda & Talent Kapadza
Film and television awards
Outstanding Actor
Patrick Muzondiwa as Tebogo in Kuchina The Genesis
Eddie Sandifolo as Clive in Bhachi
Stephen Chigorimbo as David in Ghost of Actions Past.