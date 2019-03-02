Misa-Zimbabwe condemns MDC Alliance

PRESS freedom group Misa-Zimbabwe has blasted MDC Alliance for the harassment of ZBC’s Midlands bureau journalist Tafara Chikumira during a rally held in Gweru’s Mkoba.

The opposition security agents did not want Charumira to cover the event arguing that the State-owned television station’s coverage is always biased in favour of the ruling party. In a statement, Misa-Zimbabwe condemned the Nelson Chamisa-led party’s behaviour saying political parties should allow journalists to effectively do their jobs.

“Misa-Zimbabwe condemns the intimidation and assault of journalists by members of political parties. The rights to both media freedom and access to information are explicitly guaranteed in the Constitution of Zimbabwe through Section 61 and 62 respectively,” the statement read. The organisation also reminded media practitioners to employ the profession’s safety and security measures when covering hostile situations.

It also urged journalists to report any cases of harassment and intimidation.“Media practitioners are advised to also utilise the Misa Journo SOS App as well as the Misa Panic Button App in the event of any violations,” Misa-Zimbabwe said.